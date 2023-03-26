Islamabad: Former KP minister for local govt, Sardar Muhammad Idrees passed away here on Saturday, says a press release.

His funeral prayer will be offered today in C-Block of Media Town, at 11 a.m. Chairman Soona Hazara Tarik and ex-federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Senator Talha Mahmood, Prof. Sajjad Qamar and others have condoled the demise of Sardar Idrees.