Clean and Green plantation drive inaugurated

LAHORE: The inaugural ceremony of the 2023 plantation campaign titled Clean and green Pakistan was held at the central officer of the Alkhidmat Foundation in provincial capital on Saturday.

On the occasion, Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat retired administrator Punjab Ahsan Javed marketing officer of Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore Muhammad Bilal and men and women belonging to different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat formally inaugurated the campaign while planting the tree at the lawn of the Alkhidmat Foundation. Under this camping Alkhidmat Foundation with the cooperation of Parks and Horticulture Authority is committed to plant 10 million trees in whole country.

The purpose of the tree plantation campaign is to encourage the people to plant more and trees and provide clean atmosphere to the people.

While addressing the ceremony Dr Mushtaq Mangat said that the youth are the future of the country adding that we could set example for the world while making our country green. He said that pollution is increasing and diseases are spreading due to the shortage of the trees. He said that pollution will decrease in result of plantation of trees. He said that planting a tree is a charity and we have to make the country green.

He said that plantation of trees is necessary to remain safe from the negative effects of the climate change. He said that the tree plantation campaign step of volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation is appreciable. Dr. Mushtaq Mangat said that more than 35 thousand volunteers filled with the vigor of the service of the humanity are working shoulder to shoulder with Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan.