Pakistan’s youngest female Dhol player

The rhythm of a Dhol (drum) captivates like no other musical instrument. Dhol is the most popular musical instrument in Punjab, adding zest to luddi, bhangra, folk performances, and a variety of other dance styles. In this neck of the woods, one can find numerous guys practising the craft and entertaining people, but one rarely sees a lady demonstrating her skills as a drummer.

Arishma Maryam has embraced the drumming profession to fill the void and has already made waves in the music community. She performs Dhol in public events, weddings, and cultural programmes organised by arts bodies, particularly the Lahore Arts Council.

Arishma is renowned as Pakistan’s youngest dhol player. She was born in Lahore, Pakistan, on January 10, 1997, and did her O-Levels. She also encountered criticism and discouragement from friends and family at the start of her profession as a Dhol beater, but instead of giving up, she has always emphasised her determination to succeed. Her mother primarily supports and encourages her in this endeavour. She is a vocalist as well, but she has chosen to make Dhol play her love and vocation.

Arishma Maryam is well-known for her drumming abilities, but she also plays the violin and conga drum. She is a snake collector, a motorcyclist, and a fashion freak, in addition to being a stylish Dhol player. She recently founded a fashion company. She owns her production company to create musical concerts and fashion shows.

She has given several outstanding performances at national and international tournaments, earning her a certificate of commendation from the Government of Punjab in Pakistan. Her performance was recognised and admired not only in India and Pakistan, but also in Canada, Malaysia, and the United States. She has also represented Pakistan in Beijing, China, at a cultural event conducted in conjunction with Pakistan-China friendship celebrations. She performed her Dhol beats in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 in Dubai, where she backed the Multan Sultans and enthralled the audience with her thrilling beats.

Arishma has demonstrated that careers and passion are not genders dependent on pursuing a profession that many people believe is not suitable for women. She is pursuing her passion for Dhol Beating, overcoming all obstacles and shattering all preconceptions. She has established herself as a shining example of female empowerment in a male-dominated world.