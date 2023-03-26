Ghee, oil stalls set up in Model Bazaars

LAHORE: Provincial Industries and Commerce Department in collaboration with Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) has established ghee and oil stalls at various Model Bazaars, where ghee and oil are available at a fairly low price as compared to open market. According to Industries Department’s spokesman here Saturday, the market price of Vanaspati ghee per kg was Rs554 whereas it was being sold Rs20 lesser on these stalls. Similarly chicken, vegetables, fruits and grocery items were also available at a much reduced rates, he added. All Deputy Commissioners have been directed to set up ghee and sugar stalls in the Model Bazaars in coordination with PVMA and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association. —APP
