Six labourers injured as roof collapses during construction

A tragedy struck near Korangi’s Murtaza Chowrangi on Saturday as an under-construction roof collapsed on the premises of a company.

The incident resulted in several people being buried under the debris, with at least six individuals suffering injuries. The injured victims, identified as Ashiq Hussain, Adnan, Abdulah, Ramadan, Zaman, and Nisar, were rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, volunteers from a welfare organisation and police immediately responded to the scene, working tirelessly to extract those trapped under the debris.

Preliminary findings suggest that the incident occurred during roof filling, as workers were laying the roof at a height of more than 40 feet without adequate support.

The shoddy construction could not bear the weight during filling, leading to the tragic collapse.

The investigation has initially put the blame squarely on the contractor, accusing them of negligence in the construction of the roof. Further investigations are under way to determine the full extent of the damage and hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable.