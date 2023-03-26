Opponents can’t make PTI disappear: MPA Qureshi

Sindh Assembly Member and Sindh PTI Information Secretary Shahzad Qureshi has said that the dream of those who want to make the PTI vanish will not come true.

He said this while reacting to a statement of the MQM-Pakistan spokesperson. He said Mustafa Kamal became the mayor of the city under the umbrella of a dictator, and by forming a political party against the Muttahida, Kamal tried to fool the people of Karachi.

“Don’t teach us politics,” MPA Qureshi said, adding that Ali Zaidi had been the central leader of the country’s largest party and a federal minister. Zaidi, he said, made the KPT and Port Qasim a profitable enterprise during his ministry.

“We are not going to be afraid of reprisals and political arrests,” he added.

While keeping Karachi clean, we should boycott all those elements which pollute the walls of the city by wall- chalking, he said, adding that political parties are also not innocent in this matter.

The PTI leader urged that the Sindh government and the deputy commissioner should take strict action over wall- chalking in the city.

Earlier, he expressed regret over the martyrdom of Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi and expressed concern over the current situation.

In a message, he told the federal government that a 10kg bag of flour worth Rs648 was being sold at Rs1,158 rupees to the poor people in Ramazan, and strict action should be taken in this regard. The PTI leader has also demanded the release of PTI social media head Azhar Mashwani.