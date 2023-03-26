KE severs 100 illegal connections in Malir

The K-Electric (KE) took action against power theft in Darakhshan Society, Malir, and cut off illegal connections supplying electricity to around 100 homes.
The KE operatives also removed several hook connections from Qureshi Mohalla. Around 55 homes were found to be using power illegally, despite their meters being disconnected due to defaulting payments.
Facilitation camps have been established to support residents in the Malir A area, but to little avail. Power theft through hook connections not only poses a safety risk to those in the immediate vicinity but also disrupts the power transmission and distribution system on a wider scale.
The KE requests customers to make timely bill payments and report incidences of theft in order to improve the power supply.
Following the recovery of three kidnapped men from the North Nazimabad police station on Friday during a raid carried...
Allegations of gerrymandering have marred the electoral history of Karachi for decades. Even the recent local...
Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced that the party is going to challenge “the...
islamabad: Ration packs worth 2.5 million were districted among HIV-positive transgender persons in Karachi by the...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the establishment of an information call centre at the...
An anti-terrorism court on Saturday halted the proceedings in an eight-year-old case against former Sindh home...