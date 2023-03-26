Babar to play Ramzan cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan's top cricket players, including Pakistan national team captain Babar Azam, are set to compete in a highly anticipated Ramzan tournament in Lahore.
Apart from Azam, other notable cricketers such as Shadab Khan, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir, Azam Khan, Usman Qadir, Umar Akmal, Ahsan Ali and Abid Ali will also participate in the event.
The tournament, being organised by a private cricket institute, will feature eight teams. Each team will be bolstered with two international players. The chief organiser of the tournament is former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt.
“Such a tournament is taking place in Lahore for the first time,” said Butt during a press conference in Lahore.
“This event will unearth new talent as well,” the former Pakistan opener added.
The player of the match in each game will be awarded Rs30,000 by the organisers.
The schedule of the tournament will be revealed in due course.
