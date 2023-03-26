New Zealand’s Shipley tears through Sri Lanka in ODI thrashing

AUCKLAND: Henry Shipley tore through Sri Lanka’s batting line-up as New Zealand romped to a 198-run win in the first one-day international in Auckland on Saturday.

Playing just his fourth match for the Black Caps, tall seamer Shipley took 5-31 as the tourists were skittled for 76 at Eden Park, their lowest ODI score against New Zealand and their fifth-lowest ever.

Sri Lanka’s capitulation in 19.5 overs made it their second shortest innings.

The visitors never recovered after slumping to 31-5, with only three batters reaching double figures, including top scorer Angelo Mathews (18).

It comes just two months after Sri Lanka’s world-record 317-run loss to India in Thiruvananthapuram – when they were out for 73.

Captain Dasun Shanaka identified some glaring shortcomings that would need to be improved on for game two in Christchurch on Tuesday.

“Especially with the bat, we need to tighten up the techniques,” Shanaka said.

“The way Shipley bowled, the movement he got and the bounce, I think all sorts of things happened tonight.

“Credit should be given to Shipley, it’s outstanding bowling.” Sri Lanka’s batters succumbed to a series of loose shots, allowing Shipley to claim New Zealand’s first five-wicket bag in the format for more than four years.

The 26-year-old worried his opponents with steep bounce and pace throughout his seven overs, beating the bat routinely and prompting a series of shots to be lofted aimlessly to waiting fielders.

Daryl Mitchell took 2-12 and Matt Henry 2-20 in an innings that lasted less than two hours.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said he was unsure if their score of 274 all out would be enough at the small Eden Park venue where international teams regularly surpass 300. However, he noted the pitch was less friendly than usual.

“We knew it was a tricky wicket, it was holding a little bit and the guys bowled fantastically well,” Latham said.

“I thought we managed to scrap to 270. To put a score on the board, we knew it would be challenging.

“The guys then came out and set the tone with the ball.”

Chamika Karunaratne took career-best figures of 4-43 off nine overs as New Zealand’s batsmen largely fell to shots that ballooned into the outfield.

Opener Finn Allen top-scored with 51 but he was one of several Black Caps guilty of not pushing on after making a start. Allen’s 49-ball knock helped the hosts into a strong position with nearly half of their overs remaining. But they lost their way over the latter stages and were dismissed with three balls remaining.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won the toss

New Zealand Innings

Bowes c Madushanka b Kumara 14

Allen c Rajitha b Karunaratn 51

Young c Asalanka b Karunaratne 26

Mitchell c Karunaratne b Kumara 47

Latham (c)† c †Mendis b Shanaka 5

Phillips c Silva b Madushanka 39

Ravindra c Shanaka b Rajitha 49

Shipley c Nissanka b Karunaratne 6

Henry c Shanaka b Karunaratne 0

Sodhi c †Mendis b Rajitha 10

Tickner not out 6

Extras: (b 2, lb 4, nb 3, w 12) 21

Total:49.3 Ov 274

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-71, 3-108, 4-147, 5-152, 6-218, 7-240, 8-240, 9-265, 10-274

Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 7.3-0-38-2, Dilshan Madushanka 8-0-58-1, Lahiru Kumara 10-0-46-2, Chamika Karunaratne 9-0-43-4, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 10-0-67-0, Dasun Shanaka 5-1-16-1

Sri Lanka Innings

Nissanka b Shipley 9

Fernando run out (Phillips/†Latham) 4

Kusal † c Tickner b Shipley 0

Mathews lbw b Tickner 18

Asalanka c †Latham b Shipley 9

Shanaka (c) c Mitchell b Shipley 0

Karunaratne c Phillips b Shipley 11

De Silva c Bowes b Mitchell 2

Rajitha c Bowes b Mitchell 5

Kumara c Ravindra b Tickner 10

Madushanka not out 4

Extras: (lb 1, w 3) 4

Total: 19.5 Ov 76

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-14, 3-20, 4-31, 5-31, 6-46, 7-49, 8-57, 9-62, 10-76

Bowling: Matt Henry 6-2-12-0 Henry Shipley 7-0-31-5, Daryl Mitchell 3-0-12-2, Blair Tickner 3.5-0-20-2

Result: New Zealand won by 198 runs

Player of the match: Henry Shipley

Umpires: Shaun Haig, Wayne Knights