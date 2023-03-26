Rest saves lives

Fatigue and drowsiness on the part of drivers is a major cause of accidents on the motorways. Drivers, particularly those driving cargo trucks or passenger busses over long distances, need to be well-rested before and during their journey to avoid catastrophic accidents. Unfortunately, the companies that employ these drivers often treat rest as a luxury and not a necessity. Hence, deadly accidents involving large trucks and buses are quite common in this country. The government needs to regulate transport companies to ensure that they are providing adequate rest and recuperation time to their drivers, particularly during the month of Ramazan when most drivers will be waking up early for Sehri and fasting throughout the day.

Muhammad Riaz

Peshawar