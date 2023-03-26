Ministers want Imran to admit publicly Tyrian is his daughter

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal ministers came down hard on former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for “creating chaos and anarchy in the country” and demanded that he should also tell his rally participants at Minar-e-Pakistan how many gifts he took away from Toshakhana and that Tyrian White was his daughter.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan called Imran Khan a traitor and accused him of spreading lies at the important venue of Minar-e-Pakistan. He said the PTI chief should not be allowed to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan due to his anti-state activities, adding his stance was not focused on anti-America slogans now. He said the PTI chief was fully hand in glove with the US, and his apparent animosity and slogans against the US were only a ploy.

Rana Sana said Imran Khan wanted real freedom from Constitution, law, Toshakhana, foreign funding and Tyrian cases. He said the PTI chief wanted the freedom to make every institution and its leader his subservient and the nation had seen his movement earlier at the D-Chowk.

Also, talking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said the coalition government would not bow down to the stubborn attitude of the PTI chairman. He said Imran Khan was continuously challenging the writ of the state, adding that he had been spreading chaos in the country for the last eleven months.

The minister advised the PTI chief to correct his attitude as he had disregarded the political traditions of the country. If he [Imran] considers himself a politician, he should try to solve political crisis by sitting with political forces, he added.

He said that Imran Khan should face his cases and appear before the courts without creating chaos. He said all other politicians had appeared in courts in the past. It was on record that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) was politically victimised, but despite facing the political storm, it did not try to cause political instability in the country.

Separately, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, taking a dig at Imran Khan, said on Saturday the time to get real freedom from the ‘instigator and terrorist’ Imran Khan had come.

She said the former premier should tell the participants in the rally at Minar-i-Pakistan about his prohibited foreign funding, Toshakhana gifts theft and Tyrian White.

Using her Twitter handle, Marriyum said Imran Khan should tell the nation about his four years of misrule, which plunged the country into an unprecedented inflation, unemployment and destruction. The minister said a person, who looted the country and pushed it into the mire of destruction and division, could not salvage it as he was only a fraud and a terrorist.

She said the real freedom narrative, which started from the [taunts] of neutral animals, the indefinite extension offer to the-then army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa came all the way to implicate Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi’s role in his [Imran] ouster and finally concluded at seeking pardons from the United States.

She said the narrative of real freedom had been buried and its funeral would be held tonight [Saturday night]. The time had come for getting real freedom from the instigator terrorist, she added.