ACE starts proceedings against PTI leaders

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has started proceedings against PTI leaders Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Farrukh Habib, Amir Dogar, Murad Ras, Waris Aziz and Ali Akhtar in various cases. According to the ACE spokesperson, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana has squatted 50 acres of government land at Chak No. 243. She has not deposited the government fee of the government land in the treasury. PTI’s former Federal Minister Farrukh Habib has set up an illegal car stand on government land while former MPA Waris Aziz committed a fraud of millions of rupees by converting 2500 kanals of agricultural land into residential land.