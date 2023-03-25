PTI leaders meet EU ambassadors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior officials met with foreign diplomats stationed here on Friday, this time with European Union ambassadors, and reviewed the present political and economic situation in Pakistan.

According to the PTI’s Central Media Department, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, his son ex-MNA Zain Qureshi, and party Secretary General Asad Umar met with EU envoys at the Austrian ambassador’s residence on Friday. In the meeting, there was a discussion about the country’s current economic and political situation.

The PTI leadership informed the envoys of their party’s stance on various issues, according to a brief statement released by the media department.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar had met with the diplomatic corps for a “breakfast meeting” on Tuesday.

The meeting was organised by Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, and was attended by ambassadors from European and Muslim countries.

Qureshi stated that they had discussed the country’s regional and overall political circumstances.

The PTI leaders informed ambassadors of their party’s demand for fair elections to be held on time to stop the climate of political insecurity.