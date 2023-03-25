Chinese brand commits to R&D cooperation

Islamabad:“As a Chinese brand committed to independent research and development, Chery has been driven by technology to advance its global strategy in order to ensure the continued growth of sales volume, vehicle quality, and client reputation. “We are always willing to share its scientific and technological achievements with our Pakistani clients in real time,” said Qi, director of Southern Asia Region in OMODA, Chery Group.

Qi revealed, in a recent interview with Gwadar Pro, that Chery’s new brand will be added to the list of consumer choices for Pakistani customers in the second half of this year. He termed it a technological and stylish work, following the popularity of Tiggo4 and Tiggo8 in Pakistan.

The OMADA series has the spatial performance of an MPV, the chassis of an SUV, and the handling of a sedan, and can be described as a combination of features from various models. As the first product, comprehensively meets the needs of a new generation of users. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology configurations and stunning, surging power, with intelligent assistant driving and power performance that leads products in its class, giving it an infinite sense of future and movement.

According to Euro NCAP’s latest safety test results, the OMODA 5 has passed the most professional and rigorous safety evaluation, earning the highest five-star safety rating for its outstanding performance in four areas, including adult and child occupants, vulnerable road users, and safety assist.