JI demands public sector jobs for athletes of Karachi

The Karachi chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held an appreciation ceremony in the honour of young and talented boxers Agha Kaleem, Muhammad Sabir and Muhammad Nisar who had participated in the Muay Thai World Kickboxing Championship held in Thailand and brought home two gold medals and a bronze medal.

According to a statement issued by the JI, the ceremony was held at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the Karachi JI headquarters, on Friday. Qazi Sadaruddin of the Alkhidmat, Pakistan Muay Thai Federation President Zahid Mughal, coach Iqrar Khan and others addressed the ceremony. Karachi JI emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded that the government take such unsung heroes under the state’s guardianship and arrange public sector jobs for them.

He said Kaleem and his fellows had brought honour to the country. He lamented that many talented youths of Karachi were deprived of the government’s patronage. Rehman asked the government to support the talented athletes of Karachi. He said Kaleem served as a waiter at a hotel and his fellows also engaged in other jobs to make their both ends meet. He added that the athletes had performed greatly at the international forum despite all odds and won medals for the country, but they did not have financial security for their future.