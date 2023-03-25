 
close
Saturday March 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Not now

March 25, 2023

As we woke for the first Sehri of Ramazan, we found that there was no gas. This gas loadshedding during Ramazan is totally unacceptable, especially immediately before Sehri and Iftar. The government must prevent any further gas loadshedding by the SSGC during these hours, if not for the whole month.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi