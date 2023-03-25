As we woke for the first Sehri of Ramazan, we found that there was no gas. This gas loadshedding during Ramazan is totally unacceptable, especially immediately before Sehri and Iftar. The government must prevent any further gas loadshedding by the SSGC during these hours, if not for the whole month.
Ali Ashraf Khan
Karachi
