Primary level

The kind of primary education which is being imparted to our children is insufficient. Most of the teachers have neither the passion to teach nor are they properly trained to teach, which is why access to quality education is a problem throughout the country. The root cause is the lack of funds and resources, which makes it difficult to develop well-trained and dedicated teachers.
Our rulers always focus solely on higher education – not on primary and secondary level education. If we want to improve our literacy rate and make meaningful strides against crime and poverty, we must put more resources into primary education.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
