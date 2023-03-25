Pakistan Day was an opportunity to reflect on the position of our country. Over the past year, we have plumbed new depths, lows many didn’t even know existed. Everything from the government to the economy, national security and the judicial system appears to be in a state of freefall.

The world has stopped taking Pakistan seriously and our prolonged financial crisis has destroyed the middle classes. It is now clear, more than ever before, that this country needs a major overhaul if it is to remain a country at all.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur Nathan Shah