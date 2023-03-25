Pakistan Day was an opportunity to reflect on the position of our country. Over the past year, we have plumbed new depths, lows many didn’t even know existed. Everything from the government to the economy, national security and the judicial system appears to be in a state of freefall.
The world has stopped taking Pakistan seriously and our prolonged financial crisis has destroyed the middle classes. It is now clear, more than ever before, that this country needs a major overhaul if it is to remain a country at all.
Sajid Ali Naich
Khairpur Nathan Shah
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a petroleum subsidy for the low income citizens using motorbikes,...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Water worries’ . It seems that, due to climate change and our mismanagement,...
The ECP has unilaterally postponed the elections in Punjab, earlier fixed for April 30 by the Supreme Court. The...
It is agonizing for the people of Pakistan that amid non-stop electricity loadshedding, they are now facing the...
The ECP has announced that it will be postponing the Punjab elections from April 30 to October 8. This decision goes...
As we woke for the first Sehri of Ramazan, we found that there was no gas. This gas loadshedding during Ramazan is...