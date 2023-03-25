Uncontrolled militancy

This letter refers to the news report ‘Brigadier, three soldiers martyred in fight against terrorist’ (March 22, 2023). Terror incidents have become a regular feature in our country now, occurring almost every day.

One wonders how the militants keep executing these attacks on such a regular basis after numerous operations and what we are going to do about it. It would not be a stretch to say that if something does not change, we will lose the fight against the militants.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi