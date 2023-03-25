 
close
Saturday March 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Uncontrolled militancy

March 25, 2023

This letter refers to the news report ‘Brigadier, three soldiers martyred in fight against terrorist’ (March 22, 2023). Terror incidents have become a regular feature in our country now, occurring almost every day.

One wonders how the militants keep executing these attacks on such a regular basis after numerous operations and what we are going to do about it. It would not be a stretch to say that if something does not change, we will lose the fight against the militants.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi