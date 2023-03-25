Gold jumps Rs5,600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs5,600 per tola on Friday following a massive increase in the international market.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs207,500 per tola in the local market. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs4,801 to Rs177,898.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $58 to $1,997 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs20 to Rs2,220 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also rose by Rs17.15 to Rs1,903.29.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs12,000 per tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.