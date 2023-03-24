PNS Moawin reaches Turkiye with relief goods for quake victims

ISLAMABAD: Second Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Moawin deployed on international Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Mersin, Turkiye.
The ship brought second shipment of relief goods comprising winterised tents and blankets for the earthquake affected people. The ship was warmly welcomed by Turkish Naval officials and Pakistan diplomatic staff.
To mark solidarity with our Turkish brotherhood, a simple and graceful ceremony was organized onboard PNS Moawin to commemorate Pakistan Day. The ceremony was attended by Turkish Government and military officials including Governor of Mersin and Chief of Staff of Turkish Naval Forces along with ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye.
At the ceremony PN Mission Commander expressed condolences on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and people of Pakistan for the tragic loss of lives and property and reaffirmed PN resolve to stand with brotherly countries at the time of need. Turkish government officials highly appreciated the support provided by the government of Pakistan.
