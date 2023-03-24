Saudi FM phones Iranian counterpart

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a telephonic call to Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Thursday.
The two sides exchanged congratulations on the holy month of Ramazan. They agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon to pave the way for the reopening of embassies and consulates between the two countries.
