PM directs LEAs not to use vehicles above 1800cc

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech at the leaders summit of the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt´s Red Sea resort city of the same name, on November 8, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday strictly directed all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) not to use vehicles above 1800cc. The premier’s directive is part of the government’s austerity campaign to lessen the burden on the state kitty and shore up the economy, Geo News reports.

The prime minister also directed the officers not to use SUVs and sedans above 1800cc. The Cabinet Division has dispatched a communique to the police, FIA, customs and customs intelligence in this regard.