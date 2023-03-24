Minister for local bodies reviews problems

Rawalpindi: Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Ibrahim Hasan Murad during his visit to Rawalpindi directed authorities concerned to give top priority to removal encroachments, cleanliness and solution of problems of people at their doorsteps.

The minister visited different departments of local government and also addressed officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management. Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Cheema and Professor Sajjad Qamar were also present on the occasion. Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that the administration of Rawalpindi should work with coordination of associations of traders community and citizens for removal of encroachments particularly from commercial areas.

He said that the Punjab government has also digitalised provision of birth, death and marriage certificates and same facilities would be available citizens doorsteps. The minister said that citizens could also register their complaints on toll free number so that their grievances could be addressed in the shortest possible time. He also directed the administration to ensure provision of free of cost flour to deserving people.

The minister also held a meeting with office bearers of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) at ICCI office and listened to their issues. President Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sharjeel Mir. He said that that the Punjab Government and administration would need cooperation of traders for removal encroachment and provide relief to the masses particularly during the month of Holy Ramadan. He said that Punjab government with cooperation of district administrations and citizens conducted successful 10-day cleanliness drive across the province.