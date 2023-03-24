40 personalities conferred Pakistan Civil Awards

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman conferred Pakistan Civil Awards 2022 on 40 prominent personalities for showing outstanding performance in their respective fields on the occasion of Pakistan Day here at the Governor’s House on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Presidential Award for Pride of Performance and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on the behalf of President of Pakistan to the personalities, who have rendered valuable services in various fields.

Those who were conferred the awards included Prof Dr M Ali, Tauqir Ahmad Nasir, Riaz Shahid (late), M Shafi known as Shakir Shujaabadi, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Babar Azam (cricket), Atta-ur-Rehman (late), Allama Raza Saqib Mustafai, Abdul Rauf Rufi, Dr Aqeel Babri, Dr M Arif Hasan Khan, Dr M Ashraf Tahir, Ms Parveen Rizvi known as Sangeeta, M Hafeez Tahir, Ghulam Qadir known as Qadir Ali Shagan (late), Altaf Hussain known as Tafu, Ms Nargis Shaheen, Syed Afzal Ahmad (late), Sher Dad Khan alias Sher Miandad Khan, M Javed, M Qamar Sultan, Farhat Abbas Shah, Rana Fazal Hasan, Arshad Nadeem (athlete), Ahsan Ramzan (snooker), Nooh Dastgeer Butt (weightlifter), M Salim Ahmad, M Ashraf Chaddar, Prof Dr M Younis, Prof Dr Salman Ayaz, Dr Nusratullah Chaudhry, Jameel Ahmed Pal, Dr Waheed Ahmed, Neelam Ahmed Bashir, Dr Sheikh M Iqbal, Shafiq Ahmed Chishti (kabaddi), Ziaur Rahman Farooqi (late), Hasan Javed and Shahzad Asghar Ali.

A large number of important personalities, provincial caretaker ministers - Ibrahim Hasan Murad, SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, provincial secretaries and esteemed guests were also present in the ceremony.