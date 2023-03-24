Pakistan Day celebrated with fervour, national spirit

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) organised a Pakistan Day ceremony at RUDA headquarters on Thursday.

During the ceremony, the RUDA CEO Imran Amin said, “On Pakistan Day, the idea of a separate Islamic state was presented so we must remember the struggle of our ancestors. The characteristic of a self-reliant nation is that it achieves victories through struggle and faith. In order to make the country developed and prosperous, we now have to move forward by following these principles.” he added.

He further said, “Ravi City, which will be built on the bank of River Ravi in Lahore, is a symbol of prosperity where millions of people will find employment and be blessed with the highest amenities of life. Rehabilitation of River Ravi is the main objective of RUDA with the revival of flora and fauna and habitat.”

He emphasised on the hard work and told the gathering to follow the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline stated by the founding father. By following these golden words, RUDA can become the concept to be emulated by all. Meanwhile, a flag hoisting ceremony was held by Punjab Central Business District Development Authority to celebrate Pakistan Day with great fervour.

The ceremony was held at CBD House Punjab to commemorate the day when a resolution was passed that led to the establishment of Pakistan. The event was attended by the COO of CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Directorate heads and staff members of CBD Punjab. The flag hoisting was followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Addressing the ceremony COO of CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua said, “Today is a momentous day in our nation’s history. As an authority, CBD Punjab has a crucial role to play in the development of country. We remain committed in supporting the growth of our country by providing innovative business solutions thereby contributing to the overall development of the country”.

The event showcased the passion and dedication of CBD Punjab, towards the betterment of the nation. It highlighted the importance of the day and how it is deeply embedded in the country's history.

seminar: University of Okara (UO) on Thursday organised a seminar to mark Pakistan Resolution Day. UO Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad presided over the event while Coordinator of the Department of International Relations Dr Fakhara Shahid, and Coordinator of the Department of Political Science Usman Shamim spoke on the occasion.

Prof Sajid Rashid said that Pakistan Resolution Day reminds us of the importance of unity and perseverance in the face of adversity. “The current despair in our youth is the result of lack of guidance. Political polarisation has further exacerbated it. The youth need to be cautious of the anti-state propaganda being hatched by the enemies of Pakistan as part of fifth generation warfare,” he added.

Dr Fakhara emphasized the need for Pakistan to maintain good relations with the emerging economies in order to promote regional stability and prosperity. She also highlighted the role of international diplomacy in achieving these goals. Usman Shamim spoke about the challenges faced by Pakistan and the need for the country to work towards economic and social development. He also stressed the importance of education in addressing these challenges.

Several students also delivered speeches at the seminar, highlighting the sacrifices made by the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and the importance of national unity and solidarity. The seminar concluded with a prayer for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.