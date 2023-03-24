New ‘glass-like’ orchid species discovered in Japan

TOKYO: A new species of orchid with delicate, glass-like blooms has been discovered by Japanese scientists, who found the pink and white plant hiding in plain sight.
Despite its presence in Japan´s parks and gardens, it took researchers at Kobe University a decade to confirm that the plant -- dubbed the “Spiranthes hachijoensis” -- was a previously unknown species. “It was a surprise to discover a new species of spiranthes, which is so common that you can see it in parks, gardens and among potted plants,” lead researcher Kenji Suetsugu told AFP on Thursday. Some of the samples were “from potted plants and gardens”, including ones kept at a high school in Japan´s central Gifu region, the phytology professor said.
