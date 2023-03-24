Man accused of attacks near UK mosques held in custody

LONDON: A 28-year-old man was remanded in custody on Thursday accused of attempting to murder two elderly men who were set on fire shortly after leaving mosques in the UK.
Mohammed Abbkr, 28, from Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, was placed in custody by the city´s magistrates court following the attacks last month and earlier this week. Police arrested him on Tuesday following an investigation also involving counter-terrorism police.
Abbkr, originally from Sudan, will next appear at Birmingham Crown Court on April 20. His lawyer appeared in court via a video-link, but gave no indication of how his client will plead and made no bail application.
