Ukraine claims Russian forces left Kherson region town

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine´s defence ministry said on Thursday that Russian troops had withdrawn from the southern city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, despite no reports of a surge in fighting there.
“As of March 22, 2023, all units of the occupying army that were stationed in the settlement of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region left the town,” said a defence ministry statement. It added that the Russians had looted valuable belongings from residents prior to their pullout.
AFP was unable to verify the various claims put forward by the defence ministry and it did not say Ukrainian soldiers had entered the settlement. Most of the Kherson region fell to Russian forces early in the invasion launched last February but Kyiv´s army wrested back control of the regional capital last November. Prior to their takeover, Russian troops had carried out a strategic withdrawal to the east bank of the Dnipro river that splits the region.
WASHINGTON: The world´s first 3D-printed rocket launched successfully on Thursday, marking a step forward for the...
LOS ANGELES: A student wanted for shooting two school staff in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday was found dead in a...
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Thursday warned against “fake news” after Twitter boss Elon Musk tweeted...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he would seek an explanation from Hungary about why...
MOSCOW: Russia´s only active female cosmonaut Anna Kikina on Thursday described a “wonderful” atmosphere during...
NEW DELHI: The High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi, celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour on...