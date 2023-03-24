Ukraine claims Russian forces left Kherson region town

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine´s defence ministry said on Thursday that Russian troops had withdrawn from the southern city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, despite no reports of a surge in fighting there.

“As of March 22, 2023, all units of the occupying army that were stationed in the settlement of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region left the town,” said a defence ministry statement. It added that the Russians had looted valuable belongings from residents prior to their pullout.

AFP was unable to verify the various claims put forward by the defence ministry and it did not say Ukrainian soldiers had entered the settlement. Most of the Kherson region fell to Russian forces early in the invasion launched last February but Kyiv´s army wrested back control of the regional capital last November. Prior to their takeover, Russian troops had carried out a strategic withdrawal to the east bank of the Dnipro river that splits the region.