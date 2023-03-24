PSB centre timing extended

KARACHI: Rangoonwala Club edged out Greeno Sports by 11 runs in the opening match of the 36th edition of the Karachi...
KARACHI: The think tanks of Pakistan Boxing Federation plan to put their heads together in a few days in order to...
PARIS: World Athletics is likely to tighten rules governing the participation of transgender women in female...
SAITAMA: Japan’s defending champion Kaori Sakamoto hailed her “best performance of the season” as she took the...
WASHINGTON: Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and world number three Rory McIlroy won while second-ranked Jon Rahm lost to...
MIAMI GARDENS: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu won a first-round battle of former US Open champions, defeating Britain’s...