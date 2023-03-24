 
Sports

PSB centre timing extended

By Our Correspondent
March 24, 2023

KARACHI: The PSB-owned coaching centre's timing has been changed for Ramadan. According to the new timing, the centre will be open till midnight. It has to be mentioned that 1500-2000 visitors use the facilities at the centre every day. The centre will open at 4 pm.