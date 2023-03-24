Rangoonwala Club edge out Greeno Sports

KARACHI: Rangoonwala Club edged out Greeno Sports by 11 runs in the opening match of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy which got underway here at the KG Cricket Ground on Pakistan Day.

The organisers did a commendable job by making the match possible after the downpour during last couple of days. It was reduced to 15-overs-a-side contest and Rangoonwala Club, opting to bat after winning the toss, scored 137 for seven in the allotted overs. Zakir Malik, later adjudged Man of the Match, made a whirlwind 57 as Muhammad Ali and Mustafa Nasir picked up two wickets each.

Greeno Sports remained in the hunt of 138 through Zubair Dilawar (28), Usama Baloch (25) and Ram Ravi (23) but they fell short by a dozen runs with Afnan Khan and Muhammad Ilyas grabbing a couple of wickets each. The tournament was inaugurated by Altaf Agha, former President, Karachi Gymkhana.

According to the draws, Karachi Gymkhana Whites and Karachi Gymkhana Blues have been penciled in the Group A alongwith Ashfaq Memorial Club and N N Strikers while the Group B features Quetta Cricket Club, Rangoonwala Cricket Club, Chaudhary Sports and Greeno. The Group C comprises Omar Associates, Sony Associates, Faizan Steel and Heroes Cricket Club.

Cash prizes of Rs2 million will be disbursed among the outstanding performers which includes cash bonus for winning teams as well attractive cash awards for individual high-achievers. Launched in the mid-1980s, the KG Ramazan Festival has gone on to become the leading cricket tournament of the country to be held during the holy month as leading cricketers of the day have been participating in it from time to time