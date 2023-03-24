Action started against profiteers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Assistant commissioners in Hyderabad have started action to ensure sale of food items to citizens at official prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

During the action, fines have been imposed on shopkeepers and warnings issued. The administration said all possible relief would be provided to the public in the holy month and strict action would be taken against profiteers.

On the instructions of Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, Taluka Qasimabad Assistant Commissioner Gada Hussain Soomro visited various markets where many shopkeepers were fined Rs20,000 for violating the fixed prices.

In Latifabad taluka, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Jabeen took action against profiteers and collected fines amounting to Rs19,000 from various shopkeepers. The profiteers were warned that stricter action would be taken against them in case of future violations

Assistant Commissioner Hatif Siyal collected Rs3,000 fines from violators of government prices in Rural taluka. Thrift markets are also being organised at important places in all the four talukas where the public could get food items at government prices.