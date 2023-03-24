Sharjeel puts stress on following Jinnah’s principles

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a message on Pakistan Day that March 23 is an important day in the history of the country when the Muslims of the subcontinent decided to establish a separate homeland to free themselves from the shackles of slavery and oppression.

Memon said the Muslims of the subcontinent were able to get their demand for an independent country approved in a short period of just seven years. He paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and all the leaders of the independence movement who had united the Muslims of British India for the establishment of a free and independent Muslim state.

The minister said that while celebrating Pakistan Day, the people of the country needs to follow the principles of unity, faith and discipline given by the founder of the nation.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had done great struggle to strengthen the country and keep it united by formulating the 1973 constitution, launching the nuclear programme and guaranteeing autonomy to the provinces under the 18th amendment. “Our vision is to transform Pakistan into a true democratic welfare state.”

He said that our nation had successfully overcome immense challenges of the past through unity and resilience, so let us today renew our resolve to make Pakistan a prosperous state. He said that in this blessed month, may Almighty Allah grant everyone the strength to stay steadfast while facing every trial appearing before them.