Light rain in Karachi turns weather pleasant

Most areas of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Thursday under the influence of a westerly wave that is causing rains and hailstorms in many parts of Pakistan.

A Met Office official said the showers brought the temperature down and made the weather pleasant, adding that the weather is expected to remain dry in the city on Friday (today).

The highest amount of rain was recorded at 11mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed in two spells, followed by 8.5mm in Keamari, 7.4mm in the old airport area, 6mm at the PAF Base Faisal, 5.8mm in Surjani Town, 5.5mm in Quaidabad, 5.4mm in DHA, 4.8mm at the Jinnah Terminal, 4.5mm at the University Road Met Complex, 4.4mm in North Karachi, 4.2mm in North Karachi, 4.1mm in Saadi Town, 3.6mm in Orangi Town and 3mm at the PAF Base Masroor.

Forecasting dry weather in Sindh today, the Met Office said rain with wind or thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Isolated hailstorms may occur during the forecast period, while heavy falls are also likely in a few places in northern Balochistan and in scattered places in KP.

On Wednesday, some areas in Karachi also received light rain and drizzle under the influence of a westerly wave or weather system currently affecting the region. The Met Office data showed that on Thursday, the maximum 1mm of rain was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Surjani Town and Saadi Town.