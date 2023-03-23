‘Capital Talk’: Asif says Imran creating drama

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Wednesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was creating a drama to achieve his goals by generating anarchy in the country. For this purpose, he will get four to five police personnel killed, he alleged. Talking in the Capital Talk show hosted by Hamid Mir, the defence minister accused Imran Khan of working for those who wanted subversion in Pakistan. “These are the people who are issuing statements in his support from outside the country,” he said.

Criticising American diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad, the defence minister questioned why Zalmay does not speak on the atrocities committed against the people of Palestine and Kashmir. He wondered why Khalilzad speaks only for Imran Khan. He said it seemed Khalilzad was being fed by people from here. Kh Asif told the host of the show he was against banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as nothing was achieved from declaring a party defunct in the 75-year history of Pakistan. He said the army cannot be asked for election duty in the present situation. Kashmir is a part of Pakistan and it cannot be removed from the map of Pakistan, he added.