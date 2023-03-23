Plea filed against SC judge

ISLAMABAD: A complainant on Wednesday filed an application with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), providing the latest confessional video of Muhammad Khan Bhatti (former principal secretary to ex-CM Pervaiz Elahi) against SC Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi.
Advocate Mian Dawood filed the civil miscellaneous application (CMA). He requested the SJC to make the confessional video of Bhatti part of the record of his earlier complaint. He provided the transcript of a conversation of Bhatti to SJC Chairman Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial as well as other members of the council.
