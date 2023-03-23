Reference against SC judge: SJC moved for making Bhatti’s video text part of its record

ISLAMABAD: A miscellaneous petition has been filed praying to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to make part of its record the video text of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, principal secretary of former chief minister Punjab, regarding management of court cases.

The miscellaneous petition has been submitted in the SJC by Mian Dawood advocate, who filed reference against Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Mazahir Naqvi.The transcript of conversation of Muhammad Khan Bhatti is also attached with the miscellaneous petition.

Copies of the miscellaneous petition have been sent to head of the SJC and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and other members of the SJC.It has been stated in the miscellaneous petition that petitioner had filed reference on February 23 against SC judge Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and his family members regarding illegal increase in their assets, misuse of office by him, direct or indirect close and secret relations with influential persons, businessmen, leaders of political parties, their supporters and workers, particularly with Imran Khan and Parvez Elahi, and accumulation of wealth through front men and ‘benamidars’.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), other lawyers and several citizens have also filed a reference against Justice Mazahir Naqvi on the same charges.It has been stated in the petition that a video went viral on the social media including facebook and twitter on March 21, in which Muhammad Khan Bhatti was talking to someone. Text of the conversation fortified the allegations levelled against Justice Mazahir Naqvi in different references, filed in the SJC.

The petition said the talk had direct link with the judicial reference and the SJC could reach better decision after hearing it to meet the ends of justice.

As voices are being raised by lawyers and citizens throughout the country for accountability of Justice Mazahir Naqvi, it is imperative that the SJC should initiate action against the said judge forthwith, added the petition. It said that judicial work of every kind should be withdrawn from Justice Mazahir Naqvi till the final decision on the reference, keeping in view constitutional right of fair trial and transparency of clients.