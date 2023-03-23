CDA chairman orders survey of buildings in wake of earthquake

Islamabad: In the wake of earthquake of Tuesday night, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noorul Amin Mengal on Wednesday sought a report on damages causes to buildings in Islamabad as a result of tremor.

The CDA chairman has directed Building Control Section of the Planning wing to carry out a survey of buildings on which cracks appeared due to earthquake. Mengal asked Building Control Section to start immediate survey and submit a report to him within 24 hours. He particularly referred to reports of cracks appeared in some high-rise buildings in Sector E-11.

The CDA Chairman who is also Chief Commissioner Islamabad also passed similar directions to the Islamabad administration. In the light directives, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon visited various buildings on reports of damages caused to infrastructure.