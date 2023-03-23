No progress in Shehbaz govt: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Former provincial ministers Raja Basharat and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid called on former Chief Minister and Central President of PTI Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence on Wednesday.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the country was developing economically during the tenure of Imran Khan while Shehbaz Sharif and company stopped the progress of the country. He said despite all the restrictions, Imran’s popularity remains the centre of attention of the international media. He said that those who claimed to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis have not done anything till date because of the wrong policies of these incompetent rulers. He said that this is the first Ramazan in the history of Pakistan, in which the people have no hopes for Sehr and Iftar due to inflation and increase in unemployment.