25 injured after ship lurches in Edinburgh dock

EDINBURGH: 15 were taken to hospital and 10 others treated for injuries on Wednesday after a ship tipped over in high winds at a dry dock in Edinburgh, prompting emergency services to declare a “major incident”.

Research vessel the Petrel was left listing at a 45-degree angle at the Imperial Dock in the Leith district in the north of the Scottish capital. The Scottish Ambulance Service said it took 15 patients to hospital and treated and discharged a further 10 at the scene after dispatching five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other units.

The local National Health Service (NHS) provider said it was “on standby to receive a number of patients” at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary from the scene and urged others not to attend unless in an emergency.