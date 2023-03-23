Capacity issue

Government schools and their problems are a recurring theme in our discourse. Unfortunately, public schools have become a byword for failure, corruption and incompetence and are a symbol of all that is wrong with our country. A key issue is the inability of the public schooling infrastructure to keep up with our rapidly growing population.
Furthermore, the government has failed to match the growing number of students with more funds. We have to at least have sufficient chairs, desks and books before we can fix the quality of education.
Shujaat Ali Jamali
Dadu
