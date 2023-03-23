Omar Associates down Saudi Falcons

KARACHI: Omar Associates were off to a flying start when they downed Saudi Falcons by six wickets in their opener of the Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup Cricket tournament at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Saudi Falcons were skittled out for 109 with Kashif Abbas scoring 44. Left-arm pacer Ghulam Mudasir took four wickets.

Omar Associates achieved the target in the tenth over for the loss of four wickets with Omair Bin Yousuf scoring unbeaten 88, featuring nine fours and eight sixes. Muzaffar Majeed took two wickets. Meanwhile, in the second show, Kent Warriors defeated Humanity Door by six wickets.

Humanity Door posted only 100 with Amit Ravi scoring 30. Arsalan Farzand got three wickets while Mohammad Asad took two. Kent Warriors raced to the target in the 11th over for the loss of four wickets. Arslan Farzand made 41.