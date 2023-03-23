Foreigners’ statements in Imran’s favour interference in Pakistan: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has warned Imran Khan to stop making statements based on assumptions “after watching Hollywood movies”.

In his statement issued on Wednesday, he said it seems that sorcery has affected the mind of Khan as he was babbling in his speech in deep fear. Memon said it is a surprise or a coincidence that the lobbyists of foreign countries “which are on the payroll of the PTI chief” are talking in favour of him on a daily basis. He opined that such statements in favour of Khan by the foreigners was direct interference in the sovereignty of Pakistan. Memon emphasized that the government in Pakistan would not come under any pressure of lobbying firms and foreign countries.