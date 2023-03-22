Pakistan, Maldives discuss education collaboration

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain met with the Higher Education Minister of Republic of Maldives, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan, to discuss potential collaborations in the field of education.

During the meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted the importance of the relationship between Pakistan and Maldives, noting that the two countries share a common faith, culture, and history. He stressed the need to develop practical implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on education and professional training, to oversee, pursue and coordinate the entire collaboration between the two countries. Dr. Ibrahim Hassan informed the Pakistani minister that Maldives has a 98% literacy rate, which is among the highest in the world. He added that Maldivian students are currently pursuing higher education, particularly MBBS, in Pakistani medical universities and colleges. Yearly, 6-8 MBBS/BDS seats are offered to Maldivian students under the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP).

The two ministers discussed the potential for increasing cooperation in technical and vocational training, as well as student exchange programs. Rana Tanveer Hussain assured Dr. Ibrahim Hassan that students from Maldives would be given more seats in medical and arts colleges in Pakistan. The meeting concluded with Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasizing the importance of expanding the mutual ties between Pakistan and Maldives, both bilaterally and within the framework of the SAARC, OIC, UN, and Commonwealth.