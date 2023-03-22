Teachers take up time scale issue with secretary

Islamabad: Secretary for the Federal Education and Professional Training Ministry Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary held a personal hearing here on Tuesday into the complaints of Islamabad's college teachers about the time scale ‘denial.’

As many as 28 teachers headed by Professor Muhammad Zubair attended the hearing and presented their grievances to the secretary. The teachers told the secretary that they fulfilled the criteria set by the time scale policy for the grant of a higher time scale but unfortunately, their names were not considered in the meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee held in March 2020.

The teachers filed departmental appeals at that time, but they did not get any reply from the Federal Directorate of Education and the ministry. The teachers later moved the Islamabad High Court in July 2020. The court directed the ministry a few weeks ago to respond to the departmental appeals of teachers in 30 days. The secretary later arranged the personal hearing and listened to them. Secretary told the teachers he would consult the Establishment Division and Finance Division for a sympathetic consideration and resolution of their higher time scale case.