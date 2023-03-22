10 more test positive for COVID-19 from Pindi in two days

Rawalpindi : As many as 10 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here in town in the last two days taking the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in home isolation in the district to 18 on Tuesday.

It is important that well over 150 individuals have tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 10 days and it is observed that the number is on a continuous rise. The increase in the positivity rate of COVID-19 and the number of patients being confirmed positive for the illness in this region of the country hints that the infection has once again started creeping in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that another five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district registering a positivity rate of 1.65 per cent while in the previous six a half months, in 195 days, the total number of patients confirmed positive in Rawalpindi district was less than 150 at a positivity rate of below five per cent for weeks.

It is also alarming that the weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT has been recorded as around five per cent in the second week of March. The positivity rate of COVID-19 in this region of the country, in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has crossed the figure of two per cent after six months or so. It is, however important that not a single patient suffering from COVID-19 is undergoing treatment at any healthcare facility in Rawal­pindi district.