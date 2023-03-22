Rs80m goods seized

LAHORE: On directions of Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry, Chief Collector of Customs (Enforcement Punjab), Lahore the Anti-Smuggling Organisation under supervision of Ali Abbas Gardezi, Collector Enforcement Lahore seized smuggled polypropylene of Rs 80 million from a godown in Sunder area. The detained goods were brought to Pakistan without payment of duty and taxes of Rs 40 million. The goods have been taken into possession and case has been referred to Adjudication for further proceedings.