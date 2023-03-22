Arsenal to face Rooney-coached MLS All Star team

WASHINGTON: Arsenal will take on an MLS select team coached by former England striker Wayne Rooney, in the annual All Star game on July 19, the league said on Tuesday.

The game will be played at Audi Field in Washington D.C, the home stadium of Rooney’s D.C. United club.

Arsenal had previously featured in the MLS All Star game in 2016 and the game will be part of their pre-season preparations.