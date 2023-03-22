Double-standards

The International Criminal Court (ICC) recently issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of committing war crimes. The ICC was established in 2002 to prosecute leaders of countries who flout international laws. Currently 123 states have ratified the ICC but great powers such as China and the USA have yet to recognize it. Several problems afflict the ICC and other international organizations.
They are accused of bias and racism. In the past, the ICC has prosecuted leaders from third world countries and those who are in the crosshairs of the USA and its allies. It has not taken any actions against the excesses of the Western powers, which include occupation of other countries for selfish gains, crimes against humanity and torture. Many of these countries do not follow the rules they themselves advocate for when it does not suit their interests. So it’s no wonder that these international institutions don’t enjoy the same respect in all countries.
Haleema Sadia
Kallar Syedan
Now that the attempt to arrest Imran Khan has fizzled out, due to the resistance put up by his supporters, the...
It is indeed ironic that as we approach yet another Pakistan Day, our country seems more divided than it has been in...
In 2022, the monsoon rains caused huge damage and disruptions in Karachi. The people faced problems with traffic,...
ChatGPT presents a great threat to human creativity and independent thinking, particularly for students. Why should...
March 23, Pakistan Day, celebrates the adoption of the Lahore Resolution and the decision to create an independent...
If the detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran holds, one of the greatest benefits could be the cessation of hostilities...