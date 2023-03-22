AI problem

ChatGPT presents a great threat to human creativity and independent thinking, particularly for students. Why should the students of today bother to think for themselves when AI chatbots are at hand to do all the thinking for them? Furthermore, such platforms can be easily used for cheating on assignments and projects.

There is also the looming threat of mass unemployment as the adoption of AI-based tools spreads. We must think very carefully about how we are going to integrate AI into our lives and deal with its impacts.

Ali Raza Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad